There’s no denying the effect Black Panther has had on the black community. There have been extensive fundraising efforts to help children all over the country see the film, and before its release, the Ryan Coogler-directed reel is already slated to become a blockbuster. With that being said, some feel the black community should also benefit in a monetary sense from the film’s proceeds.

A recent petition on Change.org created by Chaz Gormley is attempting to coax Disney to allocate a portion of the movie’s revenue to the black community, The Grio reports. Ideally, Gormley would like Marvel’s parent company to, “set aside 25 percent of their worldwide profits to be allocated for investment in black communities, and in programs within these communities that focus on S.T.E.M.”

Like Gormley, Vivica A. Fox thinks it’s a good idea. TMZ recently caught up with the actress in Los Angeles where she said, “I definitely think that they are going to give back, and I think they are so excited that finally Marvel comics is doing a super hero movie that stars a completely African-American cast.”

“And that’s what you have to do in the entertainment business,” she continued. “Because I’m telling you when you give back it continues to come. So blessings to Black Panther.”

Because it’s a predominantly black cast, and its production is rooted from black filmmakers, Gormley also feels it’s an important reason why the black community deserves to get something in return; it’s all in an effort to help cultivate and foster these talents and exceed more than just visible representation.

“While many would see the release of a major studio film with a majority black cast, black director and art direction helmed by black artists… as a win,” Gormley said, “what exactly will the black community gain, aside from another symbolic victory?”

“Surely, more than just black people will be heading to the movies on February 16th…however… they’ve blatantly targeted the black community, because they want the one thing the black community has to offer in abundance – black dollars,” he said.