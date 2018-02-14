Wale’s Anti-Valentine’s Day Song “All Star Breakup”

On the eve of Valentine’s Day and just in time for the upcoming NBA All-Star Weekend festivities, Wale dropped off his new track “All Star Breakup” on Tuesday (Feb. 13), on which he makes it clear he’s riding solo for the romantic holiday.

On “All-Star Breakup,” Wale’s disdain for Valentine’s Day is apparent as he begins the track addressing a former lover whose only concern is scoring an NBA ball player at All-Star Weekend, and as the song reaches the chorus, Wale declares, “I don’t believe in Valentine’s.”

Continuing his rant, Wale continues to call out his ex for her selfish, gold-digging ways. “You ever lost your main jawn to a point guard or a small forward (I don’t believe in)/ I find it funny Cupid’s busiest days is four days before the All-Star, It was fun while it lasted,” he laments in the outro.

Earlier in January, Wale remixed SZA’s CTRL hit “The Weekend.” Wale also teased a possible collaboration with J. Cole after posting (then deleting) a video of him and Cole listening to music in a studio.

Listen to Wale’s “All Star Breakup” below.

This story was orginally posted to Billboard.