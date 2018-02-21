Wendy Williams Announces She Has Graves’ Disease

Wednesday morning (Feb. 21) Wendy Williams announced she’ll be taking time off to tend to her medical condition. Williams, 53, has Graves’ Disease and per doctor’s orders must take two to three weeks off.

Grave’s disease is an autoimmune disease that occurs when the thyroid produces too much hyperthyroidism, which is a thyroid hormone. Nearly three million people have Grave’s Disease and when treated properly can be managed. If not treated, Grave’s Disease can be threatening.

Williams was light-hearted about having Graves Disease, even cracking a joke about how the symptoms affects her.

“What the hell is going on with Wendy,” Williams said. “Okay, now you know I have thyroid disease. My thyroid, my hyper thyroid, is attached also to Graves’ disease. Graves’ Disease squeezes the muscled behind your eyeballs. I feel like there are birds swimming around my head. You know, like a cartoon.”

Williams announcement comes just a few months after she fainted on live television prompting many to wonder if she’s okay. It was a mixed bag of emotions after Williams announced she’d be taking time off. Some took to Twitter to wish her well, others not so much.

Wendy Williams announced she’s going on hiatus for 3 weeks…there go my nights of aimlessly sitting on my computer watching random clips of her show — Sean Schafer (@_SeanSchafer) February 21, 2018