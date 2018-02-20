The BeyHive Readies Attack On Wendy Williams She Says Beyonce Needs Auto-Tune
Wendy Williams joined the debate regarding Fergie’s interesting twist on the national anthem during the All-Star game on Feb. 18. While the controversial talk-show host shared some of the same negative sentiments as other viewers who tuned into Fergie’s performance, Williams took it step further by throwing Beyonce’s name into the discussion. Naturally, Williams’ negative commentary on Bey’s vocal abilities caused quite the stir amongst the BeyHive.
“There are only a few people who can sing raw dog and Fergie is not one, she needs autotune,” Williams stated in reference to the singer’s recent performance. But according to Williams, Fergie isn’t the only artist who shouldn’t perform without vocal enhancement. “Jen Lopez, needs auto-tune, Beyonce need auto-tune,” she declared. “Adele Aretha Celine, Dionne Warwick, and Mariah [Carey], they need nothing. They sing raw dog.”
Williams continued to defend Fergie, stating that she shouldn’t have issued an apology for her performance. In the formal statement released on Feb. 19, Fergie explained why she took a risk and apologized for the fact that it did not go over well with the public. “I don’t feel like Fergie needed to apologize to anybody. You did it, you done it, and that’s that,” Williams stated. “She did her jazzy version of the anthem at the NBA and everyone was upset and she released a statement saying she wanted to do something different and apparently different wasn’t good.”
Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time Wendy Williams has come after Beyonce. The celeb has previously criticized the singer’s education and singing abilities. You would think by now that she would’ve learned not to mess with the BeyHive’s leader, but some lessons come harder than others.
Check out the video clip and Twitter reactions below.
