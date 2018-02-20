Wendy Williams joined the debate regarding Fergie’s interesting twist on the national anthem during the All-Star game on Feb. 18. While the controversial talk-show host shared some of the same negative sentiments as other viewers who tuned into Fergie’s performance, Williams took it step further by throwing Beyonce’s name into the discussion. Naturally, Williams’ negative commentary on Bey’s vocal abilities caused quite the stir amongst the BeyHive.

“There are only a few people who can sing raw dog and Fergie is not one, she needs autotune,” Williams stated in reference to the singer’s recent performance. But according to Williams, Fergie isn’t the only artist who shouldn’t perform without vocal enhancement. “Jen Lopez, needs auto-tune, Beyonce need auto-tune,” she declared. “Adele Aretha Celine, Dionne Warwick, and Mariah [Carey], they need nothing. They sing raw dog.”

Williams continued to defend Fergie, stating that she shouldn’t have issued an apology for her performance. In the formal statement released on Feb. 19, Fergie explained why she took a risk and apologized for the fact that it did not go over well with the public. “I don’t feel like Fergie needed to apologize to anybody. You did it, you done it, and that’s that,” Williams stated. “She did her jazzy version of the anthem at the NBA and everyone was upset and she released a statement saying she wanted to do something different and apparently different wasn’t good.”

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time Wendy Williams has come after Beyonce. The celeb has previously criticized the singer’s education and singing abilities. You would think by now that she would’ve learned not to mess with the BeyHive’s leader, but some lessons come harder than others.

Check out the video clip and Twitter reactions below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BfbF8fYlTv_/?utm_source=ig_embed

Wendy Williams: "Beyoncé needs auto tune to sing" Beyoncé: pic.twitter.com/p5yNWErhPj — KOSHER (@JRAN_76) February 20, 2018

Im actually irritated that Wendy Williams sat in her chair and said Beyonce needs autotune and that she cant sing but Mariah Carey can. I only talk facts tho, so Im unbothered and listening to the tea pic.twitter.com/IgH3osboin — james (@JamesVol2) February 20, 2018

Something is wrong with Wendy Williams y’all. We need to stop acting like she’s okay. She thinks Beyoncé needs auto tune. That’s crack-ish. — Kirk Moore (@KirkWrites79) February 20, 2018

Wendy Williams: Beyonce needs autotune, she can't sing. The Beehive: pic.twitter.com/A1w7V6yPkd — ✨ (@itsjoinotjoy) February 20, 2018

Wendy Williams: " Beyonce needs autotune when she sings live Me to Wendy: No the fck she don't #WendyWilliams #Beyonce pic.twitter.com/GWfU4LgHdA — Esteban Julio Ricardo Montoya dela Rosa Ramirez 17 (@iidavidharrison) February 20, 2018

Wendy Williams said they Beyonce needs auto tune when she sings which is not true now the Mariah Carey today she needs more than auto tune and that's not shade that's the truth — 🎙I Am B🎤 (@IAMBRENT86) February 20, 2018