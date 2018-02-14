Wendy Williams’ Shows Postponed Following Another Health Scare

Fans of The Wendy Williams Show will be disappointed to learn that the daily program has been canceled for the rest of the week. The show’s host had another health scare during yesterday’s (Feb. 13) taping.

The 53-year-old mother and wife prides herself on never missing a show and even went on air the day after Hurricane Sandy in 2012. According to Page Six, Williams is “still experiencing flu-like symptoms” and needs to focus on her health in the meantime.

“Wendy is still experiencing flu-like symptoms, and so she can rest up and get better, we have decided to cancel tapings the rest of the week,” said a show’s spokesperson on Wednesday morning (Feb. 14).

Last October, Williams took a highly publicized fall during the taping of her Halloween-themed episode and accredited the mishap to overheating from her costume.

This time, Williams was seen losing her balance during the closing credits as she stumbled into the arms of an audience member, per BET. Williams later posted a video explaining she had to be talked out of going to work today and that she considers herself a “thoroughbred.”

“I have not taken off since we started the show,” Williams said.

Reruns of The Wendy Williams Show will air Wednesday (Feb. 14) to Friday (Feb. 16).