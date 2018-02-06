After what seemed like an eventful 2017, Nicki Minaj has seemingly fallen silent on social media and hasn’t been in attendance to any major industry events this year. Her absence has reportedly started to worry her Barbs so much that they’ve launched a campaign on social media to track her down.

According to Minaj’s official Twitter and Instagram accounts, the rapper has not been active since late Dec. 2017. Her last post on Twitter dates back to Dec. 26, while her final Instagram post was on Dec. 30.

Fans began questioning the rapper’s whereabouts under her last tweet at the beginning of Feb. 2018. While some are concerned, others seem to believe the “MotorSport” artist is up to something big. Minaj obviously hasn’t commented on fans suspicions, but it wouldn’t be too much of a surprise if the rapper was cooking up something major.

Last year, Minaj revealed that she was hard at work on her next album, and apparently what she had finished was “so f**king good!” In an interview with Dazed in Sept. 2017, Nicki also revealed that her next era of music would be even more epic than her 2014 single “Anaconda.”

So if new music is the reason why the Queens native has retreated to her own personal bubble, then so be it. Barbs are definitely ready for the new tunes.

While we patiently await Nicki Minaj’s return, check out some of the fan reactions to her absence below.

WHERE THE FUCK IS NICKI MINAJ AND ARIANA GRANDE???? pic.twitter.com/2TXiL0Bjgf — Drama Queen Moha 🏳️‍🌈 (@moha_dramaqueen) February 6, 2018

where tf is nicki minaj i need her to return to social media asap — cody (@CBraland) February 6, 2018

https://twitter.com/vasquezjenea/status/960955852982226945

Where The Fuck Is Ms. Nicki Minaj — DJ (@DaJuantai) February 6, 2018