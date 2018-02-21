Back in August, Wiki got rave reviews when he dropped off his debut solo album No Mountains In Manhattan via UK imprint XL Recordings. The NYC rapper’s official major label debut, which serves as a follow-up to his first solo project Lil Me, holds stand-out collaborations with Ghostface Killah and Your Old Droog along with production from Earl Sweatshirt and KAYTRANADA. Now, several months after dropping off his “Stick Ball” video, Wiki strikes back with brand new bonus tracks from the album.

On “Hands Out,” Wiki links up with London’s rising star Suspect and raps about the people who consistently come up to them looking for everything from money to clout. In his other bonus banger “Ballin’ On The Low,” the Puerto Rican/Irish lyricist recruits his boy Antwon to brag about all the lowkey money moves they make while the world continues to sleep on their hustle.

Wiki, who’s name originally stems from the search engine Wikipedia and his boy Googs (Google), hasn’t indicated any plans for his sophomore project… yet. However, he’ll be hitting the stage next month for his “Secret Circle” show in Brooklyn before taking his talents overseas this Spring for a quick Euro tour.

Listen to Wiki’s “Hands Out” & “Ballin On The Low” below.