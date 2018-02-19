Will Smith has been on Instagram for less than three months and already he’s proven that he’s actually better at social media than most.

Whether it be hilariously recreating his son’s “Icon” music video when it reached one million streams on Spotify, or simply blessing his followers with a witty caption under a well lit photo, Mr. Smith may be late to the Instagram party, but he’s for certain got it down to a science.

On Monday (Feb. 19) Smith took to IG to thank his followers. In just 67 days, the Bright actor has reached a social media milestone that takes most people years. Already, Smith has 10 million followers and to thank everyone, he created a hilarious recap video of everything he’s done so far.

For the rest of you who aren’t following Will Smith (and just to be clear, you’re losing in life if you aren’t) Will Smith has gone to Australia, held a super chill wombat, showed Justin Timberlake his hairy nipple after the Man of The Woods singer shouted him out during his first day on IG. Smith also proved he doesn’t know the words to “12 Days of Christmas” and “La Bamba”

But aside from the comedic relief, Smith also generously offers his followers life gems. Whether it be him speaking candidly about taking ownership of your your happiness despite whoever caused you pain, speaking about being in a successful marriage or intentionally seeking out silence, Smith has proven he’s the one Instagram update we didn’t know we needed, but we’re so glad we received.

Now, about this algorithm, IG. No one wants to see stories from five days ago. Like, for real.