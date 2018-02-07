Will Smith has been cutting up and dropping gems on Instagram since he joined the social media platform just before the new year, and it’s arguably the best thing on the Internet. In dad fashion, Smith recreated Jaden Smith’s “Icon” music video and it’s hilariously sweet.

Jaden reached 100,000,00 streams on Spotify and like a proud father, the Academy-Award nominee wanted the world to know his son’s great accomplishment. The re-enactment is a caricature. Smith is shown walking in slow motion toward the camera, laxed jaw to show off a gold piece and a thick gold link chain wrapped around his popped-collar neck. The backdrop is a purple sky and a car with everything open.

Jaden released Syre in November 2017, with the breakout single being “Icon.” Its visuals were viewed more than 40,000,000 times. The album debuted at No. 24 on the Billboard 200 with more than 20,000 total album-equivalent units sold.

After realizing his dad hilariously showed his support, Jaden responded by thanking him for being an excellent father.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Be4W8JyFOFA/?hl=en&taken-by=theshaderoom

“Dad, this is the funniest thing I’ve seen in my life. You’re the best father anyone could ask for. Thank you for allowing me to express myself even when I take it too far sometimes,” Jaden captioned. “I love you more than you will ever know because you taught me how to love.”

Watch Will Smith’s video and his sons below to see who did it best.