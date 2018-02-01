When a 12-year-old girl was a student at Middle School of Marketing and Legal Studies in East Flatbush, she was raped and molested by the school janitor 30 to 40 times from September 2010 to January 2011. Now at 20 years old, she’s suing her convicted attacker and the Department of Education, according to reports.

Ambiorix Rodriguez, 39, was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison for the rape charges in 2013, and he was known for using drugs and drinking on school grounds. The Sun reports the woman is suing on the grounds of negligence and reckless hiring, claiming officials knew about Rodriguez’s den in which he defiled her.

In the lawsuit, the woman recounts the details of her assault with pictures of Rodriguez’s rape lair he nicknamed “the pen.” The horrifyingly bleak den decorated by dingy couches, smeared walls and a rotting hole in the ceiling was accessible through a locked steel door past the boiler room in the middle school, according to the New York Daily News.

Rodriguez was fired after his rape conviction and banned from working in city schools.