Watch Wu-Tang’s “Lesson Learn’d” Video Feat. Inspectah Deck, Mathematics & Redman

The Shaolin boys are back on the block, and they out here giving away history lessons for the musically impaired.

Last October, Wu-Tang Clan proved they still ain’t nothing to f*ck when they dropped off the “If Time Is Money/Hood Go Bang” video fresh off their seventh studio album The Saga Continues. This week the Staten Island rap collective drops thelatest music video from the LP.

In the visual adaptation of “Lesson Learn’d,” Inspectah Deck and Mathematics call on Redman to head back to the streets and bust a quick mission. After Red stops by his sis’ house to pick up his weapon of choice, the group rides out to chop it up and mob out with their crew.

Watch Wu-Tang Clan’s “Lesson Learn’d” video below.