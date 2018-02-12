The beloved hip-hop duo Black Star comprised of Talib Kweli and Yasiin Bey (formerly known as Mos Def) are back in the studio.

During a Madlib DJ set over the weekend in Denver, Colorado, the Black on Both Sides artist let fans know the duo will finally follow up their 1998 album.

“New Black Star with Madlib, Talib Kweli, Yasiin, coming soon!” Bey said in a clip that was uploaded by a Reddit user “All Madlib, all day. 2018, Madlib, Black Star. Madlib Black Star.”

The news of the potential album was met with hesitation by some, and pure joy by others.

Really looking forward to this Black Star album – Yasiin Bey is definitely not the same being he was in ‘98 so I’m eager to see his evolution. — ?! (@rhythmandb1ues) February 12, 2018

Yasiin Bey is rapping again???!!!

There will be new Black Star album in 2018???!!!

Produced by Madlib???!!! pic.twitter.com/fldUBVnjID — 🅱️undesliga Expert (@YABEISU) February 11, 2018

The original 13-track album was a win for Rawkus Records, and went onto become one of hip-hop’s most prized albums, demonstrating the lyrical prowess of both lyricist. There is no date for the album, but knowing the two are simply back at it is enough reason to be happy.

1, 2, 3, Mos Def and Talib Kweli