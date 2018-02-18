After taking a listen to much of YFN Lucci’s musical catalog, it’s not hard to tell that he offers more introspective and retrospective viewpoints than meets the eye, especially over his catchiest beats. As 2018 kicks off for the Atlanta hitmaker, he shows fans that he doesn’t plan on veering from this course with his new EP, Fredia’s Son.

The “Key to the Streets” rapper recently dropped a surprise six-track EP that offers fans a deeper look into his soul with the reflective tracks “Grinding” and “Still The Same.” He also drops some big money talk on tracks like “Front Row in L.A.” The thoughtful bars on Fredia’s Son is matched by an alluring and bluesy soundscape that sets the tone throughout.

YFN Lucci’s new EP is now available on all streaming services and digital platforms everywhere.