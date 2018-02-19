YG Reminds Folks L.A. Is Not For Sale With “Suu Whoop”

Before the 2018 NBA All-Star weekend took over Los Angeles this year, YG reminded the world what the City of Angels really stands for. On his latest track, the red loving rapper broke down the complex nature of LA’s gang culture by releasing a suffocating new track, “Suu Whoop.” From the title of the record — which comes from the call used by members of the Bloods — to the mocking nature of the cover art, it’s clear that YG is using “Suu Whoop” to reclaim his lifesttyle from the music industry’s commercialization.

This is solidified as soon as the lyrics begin with the Compton rapper rattling,“I’m from West Side Bompton Tree / f**k all the fake Bloods and the enemies,” before using his first verse to explain that his affiliation is a lifestyle rather than a fad. “Suu whoop to my rag / I’m suu whoop when I’m mad / ‘YG don’t you got a daughter?’ / Yeah I’m a gangbangin’ ass dad.”

This specific and ingrained culture extends to both sides of the color line. While YG uses “Suu Whoop” to caution rappers about this upcoming weekend, fellow Los Angeles rapper, Nipsey Hussle, a known member of the Rolling 60s Crips, proved that no one or nothing is safe, taking to Twitter with tweets aimed at the Reebok brand.

In a post by Sneakernews, it appeared that Hussle had collaborated with Reebok to create a pair of their popular Classics shoe model with the back of the all blue sneaker bearing the title of one of Nipsey’s more known records “Rich Rollin” as well as an embossed homage to his neighborhood Crenshaw and Slauson.

Yet as mentioned in his tweets, Nipsey is in an endorsement deal with Puma, making these shoes an “unauthorized” collaboration and Hussle feels it’s a clear attempt to profit off L.A. gang culture. He even went as far as to promise the brand a letter from his lawyer. However, with rappers and Reebok caught in the crossfire, YG’s “Suu Whoop” once again proves to hip-hop that Los Angeles is not for sale.

Unauthorized. IM W @PUMA

They bout to get a letter from my lawyer. https://t.co/a8HEM2JFx1 — THA GREAT (@NipseyHussle) February 14, 2018