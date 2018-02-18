Stream Young Dolph’s New EP ‘N*ggas Get Shot Everyday’

As Young Dolph finally turned the page on a tumultuous 2017 that lead to two attempts on his life (and two solid projects in Bulletproof and Thinking Out Loud, respectively), he brings in the new year with some much-needed heat. He gives us his new EP, inspired by Cam’ron’s famous line from Paid In Full, N*ggas Get Shot Everyday.

The self-proclaimed King of Memphis delivers a surprise offering featuring brand new songs with no features. Each track is an explosive trap banger that showcases Dolph in all his hood glory. With a promising EP such as this, fans are sure to be anxious for everything else Dolph has in store for 2018.

N*ggas Get Shot Everyday is now available for purchase and streaming on iTunes, Spotify, Apple Music, and all other digital platforms.