Young Scooter, Young Thug And Future Skating Through The “Trippple Cross”

Months after the release of his Juug King project in 2017, Young Scooter is ready to release his forthcoming project, Triple Cross. This week, the ATL rapper unleashed the effort’s first single with Future, and Young Thug titled, “Trippple Cross.”

Over a snare and 808-heavy backdrop, the three childhood friends boast and brag on their large bank accounts, dope prices, and insatiable women.

During an interview with Billboard, who premiered “Trippple Cross,” Scooter revealed that Tripple Cross–the mixtape– will be released on Feb. 23.

“I made Trippple Cross the name of the project, because that’s what’s going on in the streets right now and I make my music off the vibe of the streets; that’s where my music’s super big at,” says Scooter. “It’s important for me to keep working with Thug and Future because they’re behind me a 1,000 percent. I’ve been with Future since we were kids, before rap.”

The rapper born Kenneth Bailey caught his big break in 2013 with his Street Lottery mixtape. Since then, he’s released more than a dozen projects, and has worked with the likes of Bun B, Yo Gotti, Migos, Childish Gambino and many others.

Stream “Trippple Cross” below.