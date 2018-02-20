From now on, Young Thug wants you to call him by his new name, which he says is “SEX.” The ATLien wrote two tweets about his new moniker in the wee hours of Tuesday morning (Feb. 20).

“I’m changing my name to SEX….” he wrote. “For now on call me SEX!!!” Thugger, whose most recent project is 2017’s Super Slimey, didn’t give a reason as to why he’s changing his stage name.

The irony lies in the fact that Thug once said that he’s “not into sex like that.” The unpredictable MC revealed in a 2016 interview with VFILES that he was not very interested in the act. He said he didn’t sleep with his ex-fiancee Jerrika Karlae for the first six months of their relationship.

“We wasn’t doing it on, like, ‘no it’s too early to have sex’ sh*t,” he explains. “I don’t care for sex that much. I’ve never actually had sex with her. Never ever. Our first time doin’ grown stuff, she did it. She pulled me to the room and was like ‘come here.’”

This also isn’t the first time Thug teased changing his name. In 2016, there was confusion as to whether the “MLK” rapper wanted to be called “JEFFERY” or “No My Name Is JEFFERY.” Turns out, he was just releasing a new project, with the former as the official title.

I’m changing my name to SEX…. — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) February 20, 2018