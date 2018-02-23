Young Thug Suspends New Music In Support Deaf Brother

After making a bit of a wave earlier this week when he announced that he would be changing his stage name to “SEX,” Young Thug is grabbing headlines again with an announcement that he will not be making any new music in 2018.

In a short interview with Hypebeast mainly about fashion, Thug briefly shared that he has a deaf brother, and that he was the reason he wouldn’t make any new tunes. “I got a deaf brother. I got a brother that can’t hear or talk, so I wanna act deaf for a year so I won’t put up any new music this year. 2019 I’ma put out probably Hi Tunes,” he told the interviewer.

Thug is coming off a 2017 that saw him release a joint-project with fellow Atlanta titan Future, and also appear on a gang of feature verses. In 2018, he has already jumped on tracks with Young Scooter, 6ix9ine, and has released visuals for the Super Slimey cuts “All Da Smoke” and “Mink Flow.”

Check out the interview above.

This story was originally published on Billboard.