YouTube Makes Romeo Santos Replace Sexually Explicit “Sobredosis” Video With Ozuna

Romeo Santos gifted all his followers with a special Valentine’s Day gift: the deliciously x-rated music video for “Sobredosis” (“overdose”) featuring Ozuna, which finds both artists attempting to quell their respective addictions to sex with some professional intervention.

According to Santos, however, YouTube asked for the video to be removed due to its explicit sexual nature. “We had to take down the original video because of some of the explicit scenes,” he posted on Instagram.

He continued: “Already back… who’s seen the video for Sobredosis featuring Ozuna?” As you can see from the new video above, the Dominican heartthrob has since replaced the uncensored visual with a more palatable display of lust. It does not disappoint, to say the least.

Romeo kicked off his Golden Tour in his hometown of New York City at Madison Square Garden. He is set to continue with stops in Chicago, Miami, Phoenix, Houston and Los Angeles.