Zoey Dollaz & PRAS Stack Up Their Cash In “Lajan”
Zoey Dollaz will never stop putting on for his zoes. After dismissing Donald Trump for his hateful remarks towards Haiti and Africa, the Haitian rapper from Miami returns with a proud new anthem. After chasing the “Mula” with Lil Wayne, the Freebandz signee recently got in the studio with one-third of The Fugees, Pras Michél, for a rich single called “Lajan.”
READ: Zoey Dollaz & Chris Brown Light Up The TL With “Post & Delete” Visuals
For the unfamiliar, “lajan” means “money” in Creole. With Miami native Streetrunner on the beat, Zoey and PRAS spit inspirational bars over an abstract sample of K-Ci & JoJo “All My Life.” There’s no word on where this loosie will end up, but its guaranteed to rack up a few stacks of lajan for all three seasoned artists.
Stream Zoey Dollaz and PRAS’ new collaboration “Lajan” below.