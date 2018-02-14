Zona Man Finally Releases His Long-Awaited EP, ‘Bout Time’

Zona Man inked a deal with Future’s Freebandz label almost three years ago. And it’s been a long time coming for the budding rapper. After sporadically releasing songs, today (Feb. 14), the Chicago native finally released his long-awaited EP fittingly titled, Bout Time.

The seven track effort features a star-studded guest list with verses from the likes of Future, Tory Lanez, and Young Thug. Producers Southside, D. Brooks, Oz on the Track, Donn Robb, Lil Mexico and C-Sick handled the EP’s brooding sound.

Bout Time is Zona Man’s first project since the 2016 Bigga Rankin-hosted mixtape, No Advance.

During an interview GrungCake, Zona discussed meeting Future and his novice rap career.

“We just met through the streets, man. Me and Future met through the streets. We just locked in and linked up. Shit, it just happened. It wasn’t anything planned or nothing. We just linked up, and it just turned out to be what it is. That’s my brother. He reached out to me. I reached back to him. We’ve just been locked in ever since. It’s like one big family.”

Zona Man continues:

“I’ve been rapping, I can say like for like a year or two. Really like a year and a half or two years but before I was just messing around with it. I’ve been recording and going strong for about two years and I didn’t really drop no project because I’ve been waiting over everything to be right, you know? I’d drop little stuff here and there but now, I’m getting ready. I’ve just been building up, you know? Just putting that thing together, you know? I got this flavour for ’em. This that new wave.”

Stream Bout Time below.