Atlanta’s rising star Zumbee makes his VIBE debut today (Feb 6) with the release of his new mixtape Rap Is Fun. After scoring a viral hit in 2017, “Banana Peels,” the young rapper presents 13 new tracks all the in name of having a good time.

Pronounced “zombie,” Zumbee was heavily influenced by T-Pain as a youngster and always dreamed about making it big in professional sports, however, his immaturity caused him to act up in school. When his hoop dreams deflated, Zumbee picked up the mic and dedicated himself to making music for the youth.

With producers like Cash MoneyAP, Bhunna, GoGrizz providing the beats, the animated rapper shines with melodic flows about his daily life on his new release. Zumbee’s Rap Is Fun project is available for stream and download on MyMixtapez now.