G.O.O.D. Music’s 070 Shake Debuts ‘Glitter’ EP

070 Shake has been through the highest of highs and the lowest of lows in her her young life already. The twenty-something year old is still new to the music game, but has overcome a lot to be a factor on the G.O.O.D. Music roster.

Raised in North Bergen, New Jersey the melodic young rap-singer struggled to find her true identity and battled with self esteem issues and personal battles with drugs while growing up. Her music also paints many dark pictures of Shake dealing with her sexuality when certain family members and friends just wouldn’t except her — all of which are major topics in her discography.

This month, the 070 rep released her long awaited EP Glitter. The 7-track project captures the poetic young artist’s deepest and darkest thoughts in a way only her heart-wrenching voice can deliver.

“[Because I wrote poetry] my lyrics have a lot of meaning,” Shake recently told Billboard. “It’s not just you’re hearing music but you have to really listen to the lyrics and take stuff from what I’m saying. Last year was about me being patient and waiting to release everything,” Shake said. “This year is really my real introduction to the world.”

Listen to Glitter below.