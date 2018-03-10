10 Wonderful Easter Eggs In SZA’s “Broken Clocks” Video

CREDIT: Instagram

SZA’s “Broken Clocks” carries a nostalgic feel with plenty of easter eggs for fans to discover.

Released Thursday (Mar. 29) the video takes us on a journey to Camp CTRL with a few twists along the way. Her video opens with a rendering of the famous “Wake up” scene from Spike Lee’s School Daze with the same hazy videography seen in most 90s productions. “Broken Clocks” is the latest track off CTRL to get visuals, with the most recent being the Solange-directed “The Weekend.”

“Broken Clocks” is proven to be a fan favorite thanks to it’s very well thought out video.

Check out some of the easter eggs you might’ve missed from the video below.

1. Camp CTRL is a reference to her platinum album and a key to her dream since she’s in control of it all. She also directed to video with Dave Free of the little homies.

CREDIT: YouTube

2. Model Salem Mitchell appears in the video. Ironically last year the San Diego native dished to Harper’s Bazzar that the singer was one of her favorite artists.“I listen to a lot of rap and R&B, my favorite artists right now are SZA, Frank Ocean, Travis Scott, Rihanna and Bryson Tiller,” she said.

CREDIT: YouTube

3. SZA, along with her TDE fam are the camp’s counselors. Isaiah Rashad is a low key counselor while Ab-Soul and real-life beau Yaris Sanchez play love struck employees.

CREDIT: YouTube
CREDIT: YouTube
CREDIT: YouTube
CREDIT: YouTube

4. Schoolboy Q is the pro-green camp cook.

CREDIT: YouTube

5. Jay Rock is a timid life guard.

CREDIT: YouTube

6. The video pays subtle homages to Spike Lee’s filming style as well as the “Wake Up” scene from School Daze. Classic camp projects like the film Wet Hot American Summer and the environment of Camp Anawana from the Nickelodeon series, Salute Your Shorts are also saluted (look em up). 

CREDIT: Instagram
CREDIT: YouTube

7. Her besties from Jet Strip appear in her dream in two extremes. One is seen as a coy camp nerd (Sage) and the other, a camp kid who wakes the camp up (Dianne Garcia). 

CREDIT: YouTube
CREDIT: YouTube
CREDIT: YouTube
CREDIT: YouTube

8. For some reason, SZA’s shy friend is playing with a pine cone during her time at Camp CTRL. 

CREDIT: YouTube
CREDIT: YouTube

9. “King’s Dead” is playing at the strip club as Solana wakes up from her escape to Camp CTRL getting knocked the fu*k out by another dancer.  

CREDIT: YouTube

10. The strip club also appears to be by an airport, hence it’s name Jet Strip. 

CREDIT: YouTube

Watch the video below.

