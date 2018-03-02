2 Chainz, YG & Offset Transform Their Moms Into Rappers in “Proud” Video

2 Chainz, YG and Offset all love their mommas, and now they have a music video to show it.

Today (March 28) 2 Chainz dropped the highly anticipated video for “Proud,” which features all three rappers’ mothers as the stars. 2 Chainz’s mom, dripped out in her sons gold “Truu” necklace and gold-tinted Tom Ford Oliver shades, tackles the opening verse with as much energy as her son. “Tru University I pull it up and murk a beat,” his mother raps, hilariously lip-syncing over his son’s vocals. “As soon as I finish pissing I put the seat down, or my momma gonna curse my d— a– out.”

YG’s mother comes in for the second verse, wearing a dark red lipstick, bright red jacket and red bandana tied around her neck. “My momma ain’t raise no ho,” she lip-syncs with tenacity, “cause my momma ain’t no ho.”

For the final verse, Offset’s mother keeps it cool like her son. She sits on a couch in a bordered up dusty apartment, counting money while her son’s heavy gold “Offset” chain shines on her neck. “Momma taught me how to get that bank roll,” she says as she waves a stack of 100’s at the camera, “Bought up in my life in case the bank close.”

Prior to the video’s release, all three rappers teased “Proud” with pictures of themselves with their mothers from the video set. 2 Chainz seemingly had the best time of any of them, sweetly captioning his photo, “yesterday was amazing, I wish my pops was here but I know he lookin down…It is the most genuine smile I have had all year.”

Let the rappers’ mommas make you “Proud” below.”

This story was first posted to Billboard.