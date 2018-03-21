21 Savage Wants To Teach Teens Financial Literacy

Given his past success, 21 Savage understands the importance of financial literacy and doesn’t want to be stingy with the knowledge. After performing the widely successful hit single “Bank Account” on the Ellen DeGeneres Show Tuesday morning (Mar. 13), 21 revealed the launch of a campaign named after the viral tune.

The outlet helps kids open bank accounts while learning how to make and save money. He’s donated $21,000 to 21 teens so each can use $1,000 to start a healthy collection. Rolling Stone notes Savage partnered with Get Schooled to teach youth the differences between credit and debit cards, avoid being nickel-and-dimed by banking fees and the keys to creating and sticking with a budget.

“Now that I do have money in my bank account, I want to help kids with a background similar to mine to get smart about their money,” 21 said in a statement to the publication. The Atlanta rapper also graced the first cover of Montreal luxury and streetwear retail magazine SSENSE, in which he talked about hanging up the jewelry to buy real estate and “stocks and sh*t.”

“The richest people I’ve ever met didn’t have jewelry. I ain’t wearing no jewelry because I want to be rich! At first, motherf**kers do sh*t because they ain’t ever had nothing,” he told SSENSE. “A lot of these ni**as be having more jewelry than money in their bank account. I ain’t like that.”

Savage just announced a North American tour with Post Malone and SOB x RBE starting April 26 in Portland, Oregon.