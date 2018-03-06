50 Cent may not be an MMA fighter, but that doesn’t mean he can’t go toe-to-toe with Conor McGregor. Fif hopped on Instagram on Mar. 6, to throw some major jabs at the star athlete, and he even dragged his family into the beef.

It all started after McGregor claimed that 50 blocked him on Instagram. “The mad 50 year old Instagram block. Ahh don’t block me 50 kid, I still like some of your songs,” McGregor taunted. “The older ones hahah.”

As we all know, 50 never backs down from a challenge. So the Den of Thieves actor responded with his own video on Mar. 6. In the video, 50 references McGregor’s girlfriend, alleging that the fighter cheated on her with singer Rita Ora. “They love ‘em some McGregor,” Fif said. Rumors of a possible affair between McGregor and Ora began in Dec. 2017, after the singer posted a photo of them together at the Fashion Awards on Twitter with the caption: “Date night.”

50 Cent also suggested McGregor abandoned his girlfriend and their infant son after he got money. “They get their haircut like McGregor. All that s**t. Soon as they get that first big check they gone leave their motherf**king wife and kids like McGregor and s**t.”

This isn’t the first time 50 and McGregor have exchanged words. Last year, leading up to the highly-anticipated fight between McGregor and Floyd Mayweather, the MMA fighter called 50 a b***h. “[Mayweather] and 50 are two fake money b***hes. He’s bankrupt and you’re about to be,” he said during a press conference in July 2017. 50 eventually retaliated on Instagram, writing: “what the fuck wrong wit this white boy, you fighting Floyd not me fool. LOL.”

It doesn’t look like this feud will end anytime soon. Maybe they need to take it to the ring.