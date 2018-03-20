Long before the age of retweets and likes, Vivica A. Fox and 50 Cent were an item, and like a true hip-hop romance, the two met, fell for one another, made their affair official while walking the red carpet at the 2004 MTV Video Music Awards, and then quickly called it off.

Both Fox and Mr. Jackson went onto date other people and continue on in their careers. Their past relationship was brought back into the spotlight when Fox appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen two years ago in which she insinuated the Power actor and executive producer may be gay, which began a war of words on social media.

Now it appears as if Fox is revealing the details regarding the sexual side of their relationship in her new book Every Day I’m Hustling. Available for pre-order now, and at local book stores and Amazon on April 3, Fox says their sexual relationship was less Rated R than one would assume.

“Most of the time, I would be the one initiating sex, because I really enjoyed making love with him,” writes Vivica Fox, describing the love session as PG-13 but “cherished and special.”

Mr. Jackson who is gearing up for the fifth season of Power, was not pleased when he learned his ex would be telling the world every thing that went down in the bedroom.

“I’m waking up to this sh*t. That was 14 years ago. Who does this? What the f**k? Fif captioned on Instagram.

Not one to let things go so quickly, Fif wondered why after 14 years, this was even a topic of discussion?

“First of all, not after 14 years, no, because if a n***a showed up after 14 years and said ‘You had some bomb ass p***y after 14 years. Fourteen years. You don’t called the police on a n***a” 50 Cent said.