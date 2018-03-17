Those fond of Lloyd Banks were surprised to hear his retirement announcement Friday (Mar. 16), including longtime friend 50 Cent.

As always, the entertainer found humor in the timid moment by sharing his reaction on Instagram. With a self-made meme, the Power producer suggested he doesn’t have the energy to walk away from the game. “I be like, I got sh*t to do,” he joked. He continued to do so in the comments. “Damn blood, what about the gang?” he said.

Banks rose to popularity in the early aughts alongside 50 Cent and Young Buck in G-Unit. His solo run was also successful with singles like, “On Fire,” “Help” featuring Keri Hilson and “Karma” with Avant. He’s also been consistent with fans through his mixtape releases.

CREDIT: SOHH

“I fell in love with Hip Hop over 25 years ago,” Banks tweeted Friday. “It was that thing I turned to during good times and bad..just wanna say thank you to the artist B4 me that inspired me..and send my appreciation to everyone that supported me till this day THANK YOU!!”

His statement afterwards led to retirement speculation. “With that being said..I think it’s time to lay it down.”

