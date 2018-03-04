Over the weekend, TMZ was the first to break the news that Rick Ross was rushed to a Miami hospital. According to the outlet, the MMG quarterback was sent to the cardiac unit, where its surmised he may have suffered a heart attack.

The family quickly denied the reports from TMZ, and stated Ross wasn’t hooked up to any life saving machine. However, Ross’ latest medical issue didn’t stop his biggest foe, 50 Cent from taking to Instagram to post a picture that has led many to believe he took a callous shot.

The Power executive posted a picture of Ivan Drago from Rocky IV. For all Rocky fans and movie buffs, the picture is of Drago as he stood above Apollo Creed in the ring as Creed is dying. Drago infamously then says “If he dies he dies.”

While Mr. Jackson’s level of savagery has been high, (remember it was Fif who admitted to leaking episodes of his own show last year) this seemed to be too far below the belt for even Fif. One user commented under the photo and said he lost respect for him, while another wrote “let’s be honest, Power suck now.

Others however thought the picture was right on brand and laughed at the subliminal shot taken. “Lmfao gotta love 50 for keeping it real” user @joea310 said.

What say you? Has 50 cent taken things too far, or is this just entertainment? Sound off in the comments below.