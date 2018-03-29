Did 50 Cent Really Crown Tekashi 6ix9ine The King Of New York?
50 Cent might be passing the torch of the troll to Tekashi 6ix9ine. Recent footage has surfaced of the Queens-native praising 69 as the “King of New York.” In yesterday’s Instagram clip (Mar. 28), 50 Cent is clearly enjoying 69’s eerily reminiscent agitation. However, the climate of hip-hop and Tekashi’s questionable background leaves many to wonder if 69’s antics are as beneficial to his well-being as they are to his career.
Tekashi has claimed connections to the Bloods street gang has resulted in several exchanges between the Brooklyn artists and several LA-based rappers, including The Game and YG, who are known Bloods and believe he is lying about his affiliations.
And while the only violence to ensue was a light scuffle at LAX, The Game’s threats towards 69 (a guy who beat up a former associate with one hand while filming the altercation with the other) allude to a more volatile undertone than hip-hop is ready to acknowledge.
Tekashi may want to heed the advice of another Brooklyn Blood, podcaster Taxstone, and use these 50 Cent comparisons to learn a thing or two from the rapper’s tenacious career. “[50 Cent] had to remain the wolf,” Taxstone described to Vlad.Tv when discussing how 50 came into hip-hop by ruffling feathers on his 1999 record “How to Rob.” “Just like I said, you can use some people as sacrificial lambs but as long as you remain the wolf and everybody ain’t built to remain the wolf.”