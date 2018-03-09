Memphis police were called to a home Saturday afternoon (March 17) when a 9-year-old boy shot his 13-year-old sister in the back of the head for not handing over a video game console. A local sheriff announced Sunday the teen died of her injuries.

At the time of this post, it’s unclear what consequences the 9-year-old will face. According to Clarion Ledger, The teenage girl was shot with a .25 caliber handgun and the bullet went through her brain. She was rushed to Le Bonheur’s Children’s Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 6:45PM.

Authorities are unsure of how the 9-year-old boy was able to gain access to the gun, or if he even understood the dangers of the weapon. The children’s mother was in another room at the time of the shooting.

“He’s just 9. I assume he’s seen this on video games or TV,” Sheriff Cecil Cantrell Cantrell said. “I don’t know if he knew exactly what this would do. I can’t answer that. I do know. It’s a tragedy.” The investigation won’t be rushed, and the names of the family will not be released to the press at this time.

“This is all new ground for us, we’ve never dealt with a kid shooting a kid at age 9,” Cantrell said. “We don’t know yet what kind of charges or if charges will be pressed. We want to make sure we’re doing everything correctly.”