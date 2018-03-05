After years of running the independent circuit, performing on stages around the world as a cross-cultural, genre-fusing vocalist, A.CHAL is ready for the big time. The Peruvian-born singer-songwriter and producer announced an exclusive recording deal with Epic Records on Monday (Mar. 5).

The news comes amid A.CHAL’s buzz around his latest “Love N Hennessy” remix, featuring 2 Chainz and Nicky Jam, which has amassed over 15.4 million combined streams while regularly averaging an impressive 1.4 million monthly listeners on Spotify. A testament to the critically acclaimed artist’s promising potential as a Latinx in R&B and hip-hop, A.CHAL’s new deal also follows his placement on lists such as Google’s and Pandora’s Latin Artists to Watch for 2018.

His second full-length studio project, ON GAZ, was released last summer. A.CHAL is currently in the studio working on his Epic Records debut. Until then, get wavy on “Love N Hennessy” below.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.