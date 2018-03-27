Afropunk announced the lineups for its U.S. festivals for 2018, which will be held in both Brooklyn, N.Y. and Atlanta, respectively.

For the late-August concert in Fort Greene, Brooklyn (Aug. 25 and 26), Erykah Badu, Tyler, The Creator, Miguel and Janelle Monae will headline. Additional performers include The Internet, Twin Shadow, Ibeyi, H.E.R., Daniel Caesar, Lolawolf, Jaden Smith, Willow Smith, Trash Talk, The Fever 333, Denzel Curry, Smino, Jamila Woods, Jessie Reyes and more. The event will take place at Commodore Barry Park.

N.E.R.D, The Internet, Wicked Wisdom, Benjamin Booker, Noname, Little Simz, Serpentwithfeet, Gaika, Yves Tumor and Kari Faux will appear at Afropunk’s ATL festival “Carnival of Consciousness” from Oct. 13 and 14 at the 787 Windsor Complex. Details regarding additional performers will be released at a later date.

This year’s theme for the festival, which has been around since 2005, is “The People Resist,” which brings together the festival’s ideology “and the people who support it, in resistance to those that strive to press.”

Check out the lineups and The People’s Resist statement in its entirety below.

THE PEOPLE RESIST

This resistance is not new!

We, the people who have lived under the thumb of white supremacy, genderinequality, homophobia, environmental rape and economic apartheid have always known that when the world is an outrage, the sensible thing to do is defy it.

Resistance is survival, not just a hashtag. But if it’s going to be a social media call topolitical arms, let’s make that f**ker count!

This resistance is not only about the toxicity of sick men in power.

We, the people recognize the laws they codify are pornographic fever-dreams of late-stage capitalism and white patriarchy, its bottom-lines built on the broken backs of individual human rights, and on development for the few but cheap plastic lives for those segregated from society.

Our moral teachers taught us the ethics on which to build this fight, and our punkroots gave us the strategy.

This resistance is not nihilism.

When the People Resist, our collective “No” is actually “Yes” – to all, for all. We stake everybody’s claim, rejecting old colonial privileges.

When the People Resist, it is inclusive, not exclusive -our arms open to the oppressed, and a finger in the air to the oppressors. We respond to the absurdity oftheir limited vision.

When the People Resist, it is unity, not division – loud voices speaking together,even if they aren’t all saying the same thing. We reject the purity of agreement, forthe righteousness of our displeasure.

The People Resist…because there’s nothing else left to do now.