Bronx rapper Al-Doe returns Monday (March 26) with the Mak-featured “Streets So Ugly,” the first audiovisual from the pair’s recently debuted joint album, Drunk in Vegas.

A gritty perspective-is-reality point of view, the Wolph Creations-directed video follows Al-Doe in the streets of New York, as he and Mak wax poetics about their respective hard-knock truths. “People are used to me giving them the hardcore street sh*t, but I have a lot of range when it comes to flows and melodies, so I just wanted to show that growth and versatility,” Al-Doe says of his new LP, adding that Mak (a previous collaborator) is “a super dope new Harlem artist who focuses mainly on hooks and flows, but can really do it all.”

Watch how “Streets So Ugly” unfolds, exclusively on VIBE. Drunk in Vegas is out now and follows Al-Doe’s 2017 solo effort, Legends of the Lobby.