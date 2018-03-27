Kenneth Glasgow, a 54-year-old pastor and community activist, and the Rev. Al Sharpton’s reported half brother, has been charged with capital murder for allegedly driving a vehicle used in connection with a fatal shooting in Alabama on Sunday (March 25).

Glasgow, was arrested alongside the suspected shooter, James Emmanuel Townes, 26, but maintains that he is not responsible for the violent act that claimed the life of 23-year-old Breunia Jennings.

Police believe Glasgow drove the car while Townes, who was the passenger, shot and killed Jennings. Townes reportedly accused Jennings of stealing his car and instead of calling police, “he took matters in his own hands and jumped in Mr. Glasgow’s vehicle to find Breunia Jennings,” said Dothan Police Chief Steve Parrish during a press conference.

Jennings was found dead from a gunshot wound to the head, according to a news release from the Dothan Police Department.

Officers discovered Jennings while responding to a “suspicious vehicle at Stringer Street A.M.E. Church, “at around 10:50 p.m. Sunday night. She was found inside of a wrecked car at an intersection, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Several people at the scene were detained and taken to the Dothan Police Department for interviews,” police said. Following the interviews, Glasgow and Townes were arrested for capital murder and are being held without bond.

“I don’t know why I am facing capital murder charges,” Glasgow reportedly said during his first court appearance Tuesday (March 27). “I’m not responsible for what someone else does. He just asked me for a ride to take him to look for his car.”

Under Alabama law, a person accused of aiding an abetting in the commission of a criminal act can be held liable for the crime.

Glasgow, who refers to himself as Kenneth Sharpton Glasgow, reportedly has the same father as Sharpton. In a 2013 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Sharpton apparently revealed that his father ran off with Glasgow’s mother, Tina.

As Sharpton explained, Tina was around 18 years old at the time, and became pregnant with a child. “And then they came and took my sister to live with them. And I thought, ‘Why did he leave me?,” Sharpton said of his father.

Glasgow also has a photo with Sharpton as his Facebook background image, and confirmed that they are brothers in the comment section of the image, posted last year.

In wake of the murder charge, members of Glasgow’s congregation have left several messages of support on his Facebook’s page.