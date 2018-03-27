Dan Schneider, the creator and producer of beloved children’s shows such as All That and Kenan & Kel, has been released from his partnership with Nickelodeon, after “multiple complaints” of abusive behavior towards staff members, a temper issue and questionable tweets involving the female stars of his shows.

Deadline reports that Schneider and the television network mutually agreed to part ways and pursue other projects.

“Dan and his Schneider’s Bakery team have created a string of lasting, groundbreaking hits over the years including iCarly, Drake & Josh, Victorious, Kenan & Kel and the current number-one hit show on Nickelodeon, Henry Danger,” they said in a statement. “We thank Dan and his Schneider’s Bakery producers, executives and social media team for their immeasurable contributions to Nickelodeon, and we wish them the best in their future endeavors.” Schneider won a Kid’s Choice Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to Nickelodeon in 2014.

Schneider, who is credited for jumpstarting the careers of stars such as Kenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell, Amanda Bynes and Ariana Grande, was reportedly accused of “abusive behavior” towards members of his staff. Additionally, he’s sent out “eyebrow-raising” tweets in the past, in which he would post photos of his lead teen actresses’ feet.

Due to his freshly cut ties, Schneider’s hit show Game Shakers (starring Kel Mitchell) will reportedly not be returning for a fourth season. This caused a rift between him and the company, since the third season wrapped with a cliffhanger.