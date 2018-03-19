After teasing a new song over the weekend, Amara La Negra drops “Insecure.” Touted as her “first official single,” the mid-tempo reggae number will presumably live on her upcoming debut album, not-yet-titled.

The new track follows the tropical dance floor hit, “What A Bam Bam” (which premiered exclusively on TIDAL), and debuts on the same day La Negra covers Latina.com’s newest digital issue.

CREDIT: Latina

“I think people are confused by why I rock my hair the way I do. But it isn’t about hair. It’s about the moral of the story, you know? Hair is nothing, I could go bald tomorrow. I’m still gonna be Amara La Negra. It’s more about feeling comfortable in your own skin, with your body, your hair,” the Love and Hip Hop: Miami star said, concerning her larger-than-life afro.

Spin Amara’s new music above. Read more on shaping the conversation on colorism within the Latino community here.