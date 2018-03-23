Amber Rose doesn’t play when it comes to her 5-year-old son, Sebastian. The personality is reportedly warning critics about the dangers of bullying and trash-talking little children, after people labeled her son “gay.”

The Instagram trolls came out of hiding when Rose posted videos of her son gushing over Taylor Swift’s latest studio album, Reputation and VIP tickets to her concert. In response to the harsh labeling, the 34-year-old mom wrote a series of posts on social media, scolding people’s negative comments. “Shout out out to all the hyper masculine men and ignorant dumb a** women that will call a five-year-old gay for liking Taylor Swift,” she wrote in her Instagram story on Wednesday (Mar. 21).

She also explained how she and Sebastian’s dad, Wiz Khalifa “don’t make our son live by society norms that’s why he’s so special.” “Liking a certain type of music will not make you ‘pick’ your sexuality,” she continued, adding that her son recently got accepting into an LA private school because “he’s smart as f**k and creative as f**k like his parents.”

While she didn’t confirm that her son was directly affected by the negative feedback, she suggested it was comments and label like being “gay” that caused other kids to commit suicide or harm themselves. “This is why young kids kill themselves. And this is also why our society is so f**ked up,” Rose added. “We allow him to be himself. He can listen to whatever music he likes, he can like whatever color he wants and we let him be passionate about whatever his little heart desires.”

Although the Internet may not support Bash’s music taste, Rose assures people that “regardless if he’s gay or straight when he gets older he will be around the most amazing loving people that will support him no matter what.” As for others who may not have the love and support of their family, the Slutwalk founder urged fans to “do better for the next generation” and “teach ur kids to love, not hate.”

