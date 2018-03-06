Anderson .Paak awakens his fanbase this week with the release of his newest song “Til It’s Over.” The California native’s latest track premiered last night (Mar. 5) in Apple’s newest commercial for their new HomePod.

Naturally .Paak was the perfect fit to demonstrate the adaptability of the dynamic speaker with a tune that oozes with energy. FKA Twigs moves with grace and purpose in the Spike Jonze directed television spot. She dances around her apartment using the power of music to transform the plain scene into something unique.

Recently,.Paak was tapped as one of the artists to be featured on the monumental Black Panther: The Album soundtrack.

“We were in South Africa, we had literally just got off the plane and I got a text from Kendrick, he was like ‘I hear you on the song I don’t hear nobody else on it.’ I just got to South Africa, ‘I’ll try my best to get it done’ So we just booked a studio that night and I recorded it and sent it back – he loved it. Couple weeks later it was on the soundtrack,” said Anderson about the experience.

Watch the commercial below.