Muva Angela Bassett is a well-decorated actress and first proved it with her her breakthrough role playing Tina Turner in the 1994 film What’s Love Got To Do With It. The movie was praised and earned Bassett a Best Actress Golden Globe award because of it. When the Oscars rolled around, many expected the actress to take the Academy Award, but she didn’t. Now 23 years later, Basset agrees she was robbed of the coveted golden statue.

Bassett appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Thursday (March 16) when Cohen read a comment from a fan asking her feelings about the Academy Award that night. “I always felt Angela was robbed of the Oscar for her portrayal of Tina Turner,” Cohen read. “What are her feelings?”

“Yeah, me too,” she laughed.

See, we’re not all crazy.

In a review the Chicago Tribune wrote Laurence Fishburne (who played Ike Turner) and Bassett gave performances “worthy of Oscar consideration,” adding that she’s “powerful” on screen.

Most recently, Basset played Ramonda, Queen of Wakanda and King T’Challa’s mother in Marvel’s blockbuster Black Panther. The 60-year-old’s career has spanned nearly 20 years earning her an Academy Award, an Emmy and a Screen Actors Guild nominations.

Check out Ms. Basset wipe the dirt off her shoulders in the above clip.