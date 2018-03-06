ANoyd Takes A Long Fall In Video For “Blame It On JAY Z”

Connecticut rapper ANoyd released his #BlameIt OnJayZ project last month, the follow-up single to his lyrically solid “Family Feud.” Keeping his project in forward motion, the budding rapper recently released the visuals to the album’s title track.

In the Rook-directed video, ANoyd takes a rough ride down an elevator until he falls into an decrepit tunnel as he raps about the confidence and encouragement packed into JAY Z’s music.

“Blame JAY for the lyrics you hearing from me/Across country, they all love me/Get it together, like put your hair in a scrunchy/Before I sleep, I go bungy wearing a onesie/Blame Hov for the arrogance,” raps ANoyd.

#BlameItOnJAYZ is the follow-up to 2017’s A Time and a Place effort and 2016’s Autumn in Sinsinati.

Watch the video above.