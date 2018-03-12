Arin Ray Releases Debut Album ‘Platinum Fire’ Feat. YG, DRAM & More

Arin Ray is currently living the life he first dreamed of before he was an ambitious teen on FOX’s “The X-Factor.” After spending years as a songwriter for Chris Brown, John Legend, Rick Ross, Nicki Minaj and more, the R&B singer finally stepped into his own spotlight to conquer the music industry with his debut album Platinum Fire.

“I want to show the world I am here to stay,” Ray told Billboard about the album. “I ain’t going nowhere, and here to fuck shit up. There are a lot of songs on the album. Anytime I let someone listen to it, they have their thoughts on what their favorite song is. They say love everything but say, “This one is mine. I enjoy track 7.” So, the next single will be decided by the people.”

The 22-year-old R&B sensation provides the lyrics to his major label debut while calling on the assistance of popular names like YG, Ty Dolla $ign, DRAM, and TDE’s SiR F Keys along with the industry’s most dope producers like Terrace Martin, Childish Major, and more. Platinum Fire contains 14 tracks that reflect every emotion he has been through in his own personal life from the moment his relationships hit rock bottom to the peak of his adulthood following the birth of his son.

“I have a lot of sleepers on Platinum Fire,” Ray said. “There may be songs you do not initially assume, “Oh, this is a single.” But, I am going to try and use all fourteen records. I had a son, and he turned my music up. He changed my life and my hustle. I have something to work for through my music.”

Purchase and/or stream Arin Ray’s debut album Platinum Fire via Interscope below.