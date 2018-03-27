A$AP Rocky and Blocboy JB were testing out some new sounds when they came up with a creation called “Bad Company.”

As Pretty Flacko puts the finishing touches on his third solo album, he calls on his Memphis cohort to join the thuggish ruggish track. Its chaotic but melodic backdrop give them an ample canvas to cross pollinate their flows.

Over the last year, the Harlem fashion don has been working on the project overseas and recently began dropping songs made during the recording process — but for “testing purposes” only as he says.

Listen to “Bad Company” below.