After the Atlanta Hawks announced they would be holding several events to celebrate the city’s rich diversity during the week of March 11, the NBA club partnered with College Park rapper Kap G, who will be performing as part of their in-game concert series.

As the Hawks take on Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday (Mar. 13), Kap G – né George Ramirez – will perform for NBA fans as part of what the Atlanta Hawks are calling the “recognition of Latin heritage,” as well as an open conversation that will tackle diversity and inclusion. Kap G’s performance is also in support of the NBA’s “Noches Éne-Bé-A” initiative, which celebrates the inclusivity of NBA players’ fans across both Latin American and U.S. Latinx communities. It will all lead up to their second annual Unity Game, set to take place on Thursday (Mar. 15) against the Charlotte Hornets.

Kap G expressed in a statement what it means for him to perform for thousands of Atlanta Hawks fans, while honoring his Mexican-American heritage: “Being from ‘The A,’ this opportunity means the world to me. I love my Latin heritage and it’s an honor that I’ll get to share that with Hawks fans and my city. I want all of my fans to come out to the game and help me celebrate this historic moment.”

On the evening of Kap’s performances, fans can cop co-branded merchandise, both in-person and on-line Atlanta Hawks stores. The gear is inspired by his latest single, “It’s A Marvelous Day” from his newly released EP, Mood. In honor of their partnership, the Hawks released their promotional mini-doc,”Episodio Uno” featuring Kap G as he pays homage to his Mexican-American heritage and ATL roots.