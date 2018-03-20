Once news broke Monday (March 19) that Vanessa Trump is divorcing Donald Trump Jr, those closest to the family have popped out the woodwork disclosing details about the couple’s rocky relationship, including Trump Jr.’s affair with former Danity Kane member Aubrey O’Day. This leaves people to wonder did the singer use Trump Jr. as a muse?

Us Weekly broke the story of the affair, noting it lasted a few months after the two met on set of Season Five of Celebrity Apprentice in 2011. Trump Jr. was willing to leave his wife, but called it off once Vanessa found emails between them.

“When it started, they were very serious all of a sudden,” a source close to O’Day told Us. “He told her it was over with his wife, that they were separated and he didn’t love her — all of that stuff … Aubrey fell for him hard. She thought they were going to be together for real.”

The similar subject matter can be found on the first track off her EP Between Two Evils, “DJT.” The singer pleads for a sign to show everything she felt was real and not a fairytale. “I thought it was forever at the time but maybe I was lying to myself / Is that what you want? / You want to believe that everything with me was a lie? A fantasy? / And you want to go back and live in the life that you had have forever?” reads the lyrics.

O’Day hasn’t responded to the rumors. Check it out for yourself and stream the song below.