Ava DuVernay To Direct Upcoming DC Comic Film

Ava DuVernay is a hot commodity. The acclaimed director is reportedly gearing up for her next directorial project, and this one is a superhero film. DuVernay will reportedly direct the big screen adaptation for DC’s The New Gods, according to Deadline.

The New Gods is a 1970s DC comic created by Jack Kirby. It depicts the genesis of villain Darkseid. Also called “Fourth World,” the new world reportedly came into existence after the world of Gods was destroyed during Ragnkork. Unlike other DC storylines, The New Gods is a freestanding world and has no connection to other DC worlds.

Warner Bros. studio has selected Kario Salem as the writer. Salem will reportedly work closely with DuVernay to craft the narrative. This will be yet another $100M-plus film for DuVernay, making it her second huge blockbuster after A Wrinkle in Time.

This is the second superhero franchise Warner Bros. and DC have handed over to a female director. The first was Patty Jenkins who directed the million-dollar blockbuster, Wonder Woman in 2017. Jenkins is reportedly working on the sequel with star Gal Gadot.

There a no details regarding The New Gods’ cast or release date. For now, DuVernay is still riding the wave of success from her recent film, A Wrinkle in Time. The movie adaptation is reportedly the second-grossing film at the box office behind Black Panther, making it the first time in history two black directors have held the first and second seeds at the box office.