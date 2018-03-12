Bad Bunny’s career is only accelerating on his path to success. A spring 2017 song, “Diles” really solidified his success with multiple features from artists like Farruko, Arcángel and Ñengo Flow. The Puerto Rican trap artist is a Spanish-language rapper with multiple Latin influences, but he sets himself apart with his fusion of classic and contemporary music across cultures.

New to the music scene is the fusion of trap, reggaeton and pop rhythms, but Bad Bunny’s a pioneer. He meets the brew with his own spin on working with the beat, merging singing with rapping over any tempo to curate his own sound and perform versatility.

CREDIT: Getty Images

The 24-year-old is Apple Music’s first Up Next artist within the urban Latin genre and in just two short years, he’s already got a long list of collaborations. To top it off, he recently performed with acclaimed reggaeton singer J Balvin at the 2017 Latin Grammy Awards.

On Thursday night (Mar. 8), Bad Bunny performed for a crowd of over 400 people at Miami’s Bar 1306 in celebration of Apple Music’s release of a short film featuring the rapper. After screening the exclusive film, El Conejo Malo performed a set of fan favorites, turning the debut into a concert.

The film follows Bad Bunny through his native San Juan in Puerto Rico after the crippling Hurricane Maria. The discussion is one of familial resilience through it all and its relationship to his music. The artist also talks through the shock value of his career, not having expected such smooth and speedy success.

The short film is available only on Apple Music and debuted worldwide Friday, March 9. Check out the trailer below.