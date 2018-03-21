The shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School (Feb. 14) evoked an otherwise avoided conversation about gun control in the nation. Students and survivors of the high school shooting started a movement that evolved into a rally in Washington, D.C., and it’s gained support from public figures including former president and first lady Barack and Michelle Obama.

Mic obtained a copy of a handwritten letter from the Obamas to the Parkland students. Mr. Obama praised the students for their efforts and assures them he and Mrs. Obama are here for them every step of the way.

“We wanted to let you know how inspired we have been by the resilience, resolve and solidarity that you have all shown in the wake of unspeakable tragedy,” the letter reads. “Not only have you supported and comforted each other, but you’ve helped awaken the conscience of the nation, and challenged decision-makers to make the safety of our children the country’s top priority. Throughout our history, young people like you have led the way in making America better. There may be setbacks; you may sometimes feel like progress is too slow in coming. But we have no doubt you are going to make an enormous difference in the days and years to come, and we will be there for you.”

The Obamas are among the laundry list of celebrities that have offered either their money, support or both to the March For Our Lives rally this weekend (Mar. 24). Common, Vic Mensa and Ariana Grande are slated to perform.