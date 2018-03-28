The Obamas want to change the world and they don’t plan on doing it alone.

Former President Barack Obama spoke on leading the youth recently at a conference hosted by a Japanese nonprofit in Tokyo. Obama focused on his 2014 nonprofit, the Obama Foundation and praised the young leaders from the Parkland shooting who helped put together the monumental March For Our Lives rally. Obama stressed the importance of the youth ruling the nation and would love to have them share his visions.

“If I could do that effectively, then – you know – I would create a hundred or a thousand or a million young Barack Obamas or Michelle Obamas,” he said via The Guardian. “Or, the next group of people who could take that baton in that relay race that is human progress.”

Obama also referenced the March Of Our Lives protests as an example of how powerful the youth can be. “That’s a testimony to what happens when young people are given opportunities, and I think all institutions have to think about how do we tap into that creativity and that energy and that drive,” Obama said.

Among passing the baton and providing role models, Obama expressed interest in getting the youth resources for navigating the social media scene. He hopes it will deflate empty arguments and engage more civil debates.

Check out the full talk here.